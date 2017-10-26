Actress KeKe Palmer and rapper Tyga are at the center of a controversy at a local school.

By Lauren Foreman

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Actress Keke Palmer and rapper Tyga are receiving harsh criticism after taking part in a freestyle challenge with vulgar language at a metro Atlanta high school.

Children were present when the two filmed the video at Douglas County High School last month, according to Channel 2 Action News.

A district official told the news station the stars had permission to film at the school for the MTV horror series “Scream,” not to shoot the rap video.

“I can’t believe they did that at school,” parent Francis Glass told Channel 2.

Glass said she thought Palmer, who has starred in stage, television and movie productions such as “Akeelah and the Bee,” always carried herself with class.

“And this is not class,” Glass said. “Oh no. That's trashy.”

The video has been viewed more than 6 million times.