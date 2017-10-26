Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: October 26, 2017

Actress, rapper criticized for filming vulgar rap challenge at metro Atlanta school

Comments
Actress KeKe Palmer and rapper Tyga are at the center of a controversy at a local school.

Related

DeKalb officials investigating ‘intolerable’ middle school rap show
DeKalb officials investigating ‘intolerable’ middle school rap show

By Lauren Foreman

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Actress Keke Palmer and rapper Tyga are receiving harsh criticism after taking part in a freestyle challenge with vulgar language at a metro Atlanta high school.

Children were present when the two filmed the video at Douglas County High School last month, according to Channel 2 Action News.

A district official told the news station the stars had permission to film at the school for the MTV horror series “Scream,” not to shoot the rap video.

RELATED: MTV moves ‘Scream’ to Atlanta from Louisiana for third season

“I can’t believe they did that at school,” parent Francis Glass told Channel 2.

Glass said she thought Palmer, who has starred in stage, television and movie productions such as “Akeelah and the Bee,” always carried herself with class. 

“And this is not class,” Glass said. “Oh no. That's trashy.”

The video has been viewed more than 6 million times.

RELATED: DeKalb Schools teacher suspended for vulgar lyrics in homework assignment

Comments
 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation