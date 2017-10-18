Gwinnett employee suspended after referencing racial slur during event

Gwinnett Community Services Manager John Register. (Facebook photo)

By Tyler Estep

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Gwinnett County employee has been suspended after referencing a racial slur while emceeing a department awards ceremony, officials said.

The incident involving community services manager John Register is just the latest in a recent string of racially charged controversies to spring up within Gwinnett’s government.

According to the suspension letter sent to Register on Monday by Tina Fleming, the director of the county’s Department of Community Services, Register emceed part of the team’s annual “service award meeting” on Oct. 6.

While holding a microphone, Register allegedly referred to aquatics manager Jim Cyrus, who is black, as “still the HNIC.” He used only the letters in the initialism, which stands for “head [slur] in charge.”

“Many” staff members heard what Register said, according to Fleming’s letter, and at least four later complained to their supervisors.

“Your behavior reflected unfavorably, not only on this Department, but on the County as an employer,” Fleming wrote. “While your comments may not have been intended to be offensive, they in fact were as evidenced by complaints received thereafter.”

Register is serving a one-week suspension this week and is not receiving pay, Gwinnett spokesman Joe Sorenson said. Register is not a merit employee so “there will not be any kind of hearings regarding the matter,” Sorenson said.

Gwinnett, a minority-majority county and one of the most diverse communities in the Southeast, has seen a spate of racially charged incidents this year.

In January, county Commissioner Tommy Hunter sparked uproar — and triggered an ethics complaint and a formal public reprimand — after writing a Facebook post calling civil rights leader and U.S. Rep. John Lewis a “racist pig.”

Less than three months later, two white Gwinnett County police officers were fired and arrested after cellphone videos shot by bystanders showed them kicking and striking a black motorist during a traffic stop.

In August, part-time Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge Jim Hinkle resigned after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution exposed Facebook posts in which he compared Confederate monument protesters to terrorists and shared other anti-Islamic thoughts.

Initial attempts to contact Register on Wednesday morning were not successful.

