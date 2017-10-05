By Maeve McDermott

USATODAY

All is not well in the family.

Tyrese Gibson continues to hammer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, accusing the star of holding up production on the forthcoming ninth installation of the gearhead franchise.

The actor's outbursts have stemmed from rumors of a spinoff focusing on Johnson’s

“Fast”character, Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs.

On Wednesday, following the announcement that “Fast & Furious 9” has been pushed back a year to April 10, 2020, Gibson shared a graphic of the film's logo and premiere date with some angry words for his co-star.

"Congratulations to @TheRock," he captioned the photo, "for making the Fast and Furious franchise about YOU."

"#FastFamily right? Nah ... it's about #TeamDwayne," he wrote.

Earlier this month, Gibson posted several since-deleted tirades on Instagram, both on his own page and in the comments of Johnson's posts, expressing his betrayal over the rumored Hobbs spinoff and accusing his co-star of ignoring his texts.

In one of the few posts Gibson didn't delete, he shared a photo of him posing with Johnson, with another plea for contact.

"I don't do email, bruh," he wrote in the caption. "You got my cell same San Diego #, hit me."

Neither actor is an original cast member. Gibson joined the “Fast & Furious” franchise with the second film, 2003's “2 Fast 2 Furious,” playing Roman Pearce, a childhood friend of Brian Walker (played by the late Paul Walker). Johnson came aboard for the fifth installment, 2011's “Fast Five.”

“Fast & Furious 9” studio, Universal, had no further comment Wednesday about the delayed release date.