Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: August 03, 2017

Meet Tom Joyner at McDonald's 

Comments

Join Tom Joyner and KISS 104.1 on Friday, August 11th at McDonald’s located at 3620 Cascade Road from 12PM-1PM. 

The first 104 dine-in customers* will receive a FREE 6-piece Chicken McNuggets® Extra Value Meal with Medium Fries and Medium Soft Drink while supplies last. 

Enjoy your meal with McDonald’s new Sriracha Mac Sauce™. 

You will also have a chance to win a pair of Flashback Festival tickets

Tell a friend or two to meet you at McDonald’s on Cascade Road to meet Tom Joyner on August 11th! 

For more details on this event and many more, follow @McDonaldsATL on Twitter. McDonald’s, I’m Lovin’ It!

*While supplies last. One offer per customer.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation