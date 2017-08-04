Meet Tom Joyner at McDonald's 

Join Tom Joyner and KISS 104.1 on Friday, August 11th at McDonald’s located at 3620 Cascade Road from 12PM-1PM.

The first 104 dine-in customers* will receive a FREE 6-piece Chicken McNuggets® Extra Value Meal with Medium Fries and Medium Soft Drink while supplies last.

Enjoy your meal with McDonald’s new Sriracha Mac Sauce™.

You will also have a chance to win a pair of Flashback Festival tickets.

Tell a friend or two to meet you at McDonald’s on Cascade Road to meet Tom Joyner on August 11th!

For more details on this event and many more, follow @McDonaldsATL on Twitter. McDonald’s, I’m Lovin’ It!

*While supplies last. One offer per customer.