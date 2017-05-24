Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: May 24, 2017

Listen all Weekend long!

Comments

Join your KISS 104.1 family as we celebrate the official start of summer with an official Old School Weekend!

ATL, KISS 104.1 is digging in the crates, and pulling out all your favorite jamz from the 70's, 80's and 90's, starting Friday at 9 AM, and all weekend long!

KISS 104.1, Atlanta’s best R&B and Throwbacks.

Listen to KISS from anywhere.

Download the KISS 104 App Apple StoreGoogle Play

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation