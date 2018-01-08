Now Playing
Posted: January 08, 2018

Komen Atlanta's Bubbles & Bling

Bubbles & Bling is Komen Atlanta's signature fundraising cocktail party, and this year we are taking it back to PROM! join us on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 6:30-11pm at the JW Marriott - Buckhead (3300 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326). 

Full open bar, delicious food, music, dancing, silent auction. 

Help us fill our Community Chet Fund and raise $45,000+ in 5 minutes. Join us by the balloon arch as we raise money to provide breast cancer screenings and diagnostic services for uninsured Metro Atlanta residents, and support global research efforts to find the cures.

Click here to purchase tickets.

