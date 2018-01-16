Now Playing
Posted: January 16, 2018

Valentine’s Weekend Celebration

Tune into KISS 104.1 in the midday for your chance to win tickets to the Valentine’s Weekend Celebration for Lovers and Friends concert. Coming to the Fox Theatre on February 10. This romance concert features Jeffery Osborn and Rachelle Ferrell. All hosted by MC Lightfoot.  

Visit the Fox Theatre website to purchase tickets. Click here for more details.

