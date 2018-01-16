See ‘After 7’ at Unity Concert 2018

Listen to Sasha the Diva all week long for your chance to win tickets to see After 7 performing live at the How Big is Your Dream Foundation 7th Annual Unity Concert . The performance will take place on February 24 at the Ray Charles Performing Arts Center. This event is hosted by your KISS 104.1 Sasha the Diva and Art Terrell from the Morning Groove.

Visit the How Big Is Your Dream Foundation website to purchase tickets. Click here for more details.