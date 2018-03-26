It’s the 23rd Annual Flashback Festival Series!

This year, for the first time ever, KISS 104.1 will host three Flashback Festival concerts.

May 12 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

- SOS Band, Atlantic Starr and Angela Winbush

June 9 at Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

- Freddie Jackson, Midnight Star and Lakeside

August 11 at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

- Joe, Stephanie Mills, Tony, Toni, Toné, Ready for the World and Rose Royce

Listen to KISS 104.1 this week for your chance to win tickets to ALL THREE shows!

Tickets for the Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre concerts are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for the Flashback Festival event on August 11 go on sale to the public on Friday, March 30 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. There will be a limited quantity of discounted $20 lawn tickets available.

The Flashback Festival Series is sponsored by: John Foy and Associates and Wayfield Foods

