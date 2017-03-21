Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2017

Winning Weekend: Flashback Festival

This Weekend, you could win a 4-pack of tickets to KISS 104’s Flashback festival! It’s Happening August 12th at Lakewood Amphitheatre featuring: Isley Brothers, Keith Sweat, Kid N’ Play, and Evelyn “Champagne” King.

Thanks to our sponsors: Toyota South Atlanta, Myles Select Ultra Premium Vodka and 1-800-411-Pain. 

Get tickets now at livenation.com.

 

