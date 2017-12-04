This week, tune into Sasha the Diva for your chance to win Mary J. Blige tickets before you can buy them. Mary J. Blige will be live in concert at the Fox Theater on February 13, 2018.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday. Use the pre-sale code “MARYJATL” on Thursday from 10 am to 10 pm to purchase pre-sale tickets

Visit the Fox Theater Website to purchase tickets.