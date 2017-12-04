Now Playing
Posted: December 04, 2017

Win Mary J. Blige Tickets Before You Can Buy Them

This week, tune into Sasha the Diva for your chance to win Mary J. Blige tickets before you can buy them. Mary J. Blige will be live in concert at the Fox Theater on February 13, 2018. 

Tickets go on-sale this Friday. Use the pre-sale code “MARYJATL” on Thursday from 10 am to 10 pm to purchase pre-sale tickets 

Visit the Fox Theater Website to purchase tickets.

