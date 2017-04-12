Win All Weekend: Atlanta Jazz Festival

All weekend we have your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Atlanta Jazz Festival “International Jazz Day” concert at Chastain Park Amphitheatre on Sunday, April 30!

The concert features three performances from artists representing South America, Japan and South Africa. The concert, which is part of the 40 Days of Jazz, will include performances by The Jazz Epistles, featuring Abdullah Ibrahim & Ekaya, and Hugh Masekela, along with jazz vocalist, Sofia Rei and jazz pianist, Senri Oe.

Get more info at atlantafestivals.com