The Bad Boy of Radio is back in Atlanta! Michael Baisden is our new KISS 104.1 afternoon drive (3-7p.m.) host.

“We are looking forward to Michael returning to radio and returning to Atlanta on KISS 104,” said VP of Programming Tony Kidd. “He's an extraordinary talent providing humor, relationship advice and social awareness and solutions for change to the adult audience.”

Baisden is undeniably one of the most influential and engaging personalities in radio history. His meteoric rise to No. 1 redefined radio with the numbers to back it up. The show was heard in over 100 cities nationwide with over 7 million loyal listeners daily.

“I'm excited to be joining the Kiss 104 family for the launch of the new Michael Baisden Show,” Baisden said. “I'm anxious to get back to having fun with my fans and engaging them in adult conversation about relationships, promote mentoring, and encourage them to live their dreams of starting a business, and of course, playing the best music on the planet! I truly miss talking to my radio family on the radio every day and listening to their crazy stories. But what I miss most is making a difference in their lives.”

Michael Baisden’s career began when he took a leap of faith to leave his job driving trains in Chicago to self-publish his book and began touring the country selling books out of the trunk of his car. The New York Times best-selling author and relationship expert hosted two nationally syndicated TV talk shows: a daytime called “Talk or Walk”, and a late night talk show titled "Baisden After Dark.”

Baisden has carved a unique niche as a speaker, radio personality, philanthropist and social activist. He was honored by BBBS with the Michael Baisden Inspiration Award, which is given to people who are dedicating themselves to actively recruiting mentors. Baisden also founded the Michael Baisden Foundation focusing on education, literacy and mentoring.

* Sasha The Diva from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and Art and Roy from to 12-3 p.m.