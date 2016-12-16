Now Playing
Posted: December 16, 2016

Tina Turner's life and songs inspire stage musical

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, US singer Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, US singer Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany. Production company Stage Entertainment says it is developing a show based on Turner’s story written by Katori Hall, playwright behind civil rights-era drama "The Mountaintop." On Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 Turner attended a workshop in London for the show, which has been in the works for a year. The 77-year-old entertainer said in a statement that "it has been wonderful to collaborate with Katori and Phyllida and to have my story nurtured by such an amazing creative team is thrilling." (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file)

The Associated Press

LONDON —

Simply the best news for Tina Turner fans: The music legend's life and songs are headed for the stage.

Production company Stage Entertainment says it is developing a musical based on Turner's story and written by Katori Hall, the playwright behind civil rights-era drama "The Mountaintop."

Also involved are director Phyllida Lloyd, choreographer Anthony van Laast and designer Mark Thompson, who all worked on hit ABBA musical "Mamma Mia."

On Friday Turner attended a workshop in London for the show, which has been in the works for a year. The 77-year-old entertainer said in a statement that "it has been wonderful to collaborate with Katori and Phyllida and to have my story nurtured by such an amazing creative team is thrilling."

No venue or dates have been announced.

