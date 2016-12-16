Tina Turner's life and songs inspire stage musical

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, US singer Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany. Production company Stage Entertainment says it is developing a show based on Turner’s story written by Katori Hall, playwright behind civil rights-era drama "The Mountaintop." On Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 Turner attended a workshop in London for the show, which has been in the works for a year. The 77-year-old entertainer said in a statement that "it has been wonderful to collaborate with Katori and Phyllida and to have my story nurtured by such an amazing creative team is thrilling." (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file)

The Associated Press