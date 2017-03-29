Now Playing
Posted: August 28, 2017

Throwback Special: I Love the 90s Tour

Throwback Special for I Love the 90s The Party Continues Tour

I Love The 90s The Party Continues Tour is happening September 9 at the Infinite Energy Arena. 

Your favorite 90s, TLC, Montell Jordan, Color Me Badd, and SNAP will be hitting the stage to perform all their hits. 

KISS 104.1 is offering a throwback special of 50% off on $39.50 tickets only. *plus applicable services charges*.

Use the promo code KISSATL

Click here to lock in the deal

