Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks

ROAD CLOSURES

Metro Atlanta Roads Closed from Irma

CLOSINGS

Atlanta Metro School Closings

This Week in Black History: Suffrage

Comments
Sojourner Truth and Ida B. Wells... two heroes women have to thank for the right to vote! More history: http://bit.ly/2lT5iAV
Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation