Posted: May 19, 2017

Spotlight Gold with Youngblood : "An Evening Under The Stars Blues Music Festival"

By Villarroel Bertha

Listen to Youngbood on Saturday morning for your chance to win a pair of tickets to “An Evening Under The Stars Blues Music Festival" On Saturday, June 17 at The Amphitheater at Riverdale Town Center, starring: * Sir Charles Jones * Theodis Ealey * T.K.Soul * Terry Wright * Bishop Bullwinkle Hosted by MC Lightfoot.

Get tickets now at ticketalternative.com

