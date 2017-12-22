Now Playing
Posted: January 01, 2018

See Katt Williams at Philips Arena

By Villarroel Bertha

The hilarious standup comedian Katt Williams returns to Philips Arena on March 16. Win tickets with KISS 104.1 before you can buy them. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 am.  

To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster website.

