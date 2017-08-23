Now Playing
Posted: August 23, 2017

See Aretha Franklin Live at The Fox Theatre

This week Sasha the Diva has tickets to see the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin in concert at the Fox Theatre on October 13.

Listen all week long to KISS 104.1  long for your chance to win tickets.

Ticket are available for purchase at ﻿FoxTheatre.org﻿

