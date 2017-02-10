Now Playing
Posted: February 10, 2017

Sting, Timberlake, Legend and Miranda to perform at Oscars

Justin Timberlake reacts after missing a birdie putt on the third green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Justin Timberlake reacts after missing a birdie putt on the third green of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The Associated Press

Timberlake will perform "Can't Stop The Feeling" from the movie "Trolls" and Sting will perform "The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story," the Oscar-nominated song he co-wrote with three-time Oscar nominee J. Ralph.

Legend will perform both "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" and "City of Stars" from "La La Land" and Miranda will team up with Auli'i Cravalho to perform the Oscar-nominated song "How Far I'll Go" from "Moana."

The Oscars air Feb. 26 on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

