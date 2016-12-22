Stevie Wonder honored with Detroit street in his name

Motown legend Stevie Wonder unveils the new street sign "Stevie Wonder Ave." along with Motown Museum chairwoman Robin Terry, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, City Council President Brenda Jones and Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence. during a ceremony in Detroit, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. A portion of Milwaukee Street was renamed Stevie Wonder Ave. (Daniel Mears/Detroit News via AP)

The Associated Press

A Detroit roadway has been renamed for Stevie Wonder.

The Motown legend attended a Wednesday ceremony honoring him. Hundreds came to celebrate, including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Rep. John Conyers. Applause broke out when the sign for "Stevie Wonder Ave" was unveiled along Milwaukee Avenue two blocks from the site of Wonder's first home in the city.

Wonder moved to Detroit as a child and signed with Motown Records as a boy.

Wonder says many wonderful things happened in his life because of Motown.

The artist has been awarded more than two dozen Grammy Awards during his career.