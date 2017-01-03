Now Playing
Posted: January 03, 2017

Singer Trey Songz say he was kicked out of Maryland casino

FILE - This Oct. 28, 2016 file photo shows Trey Songz performing during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia. Songz says he was recently ejected from the MGM National Harbor in Maryland. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - This Oct. 28, 2016 file photo shows Trey Songz performing during the Power 99 Powerhouse 2016 in Philadelphia. Songz says he was recently ejected from the MGM National Harbor in Maryland. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

OXON HILL, Md. —

Singer-songwriter Trey Songz says he was recently ejected from the MGM National Harbor.

Media outlets report the 32-year-old Songz, whose given name is Tremaine Neverson, says in an expletive-laced post on Instagram that he was playing cards at the Maryland casino Dec. 23 when a man nearby started "talking crazy" to him.

He says his security detail approached the man, and MGM officials booted Songz and his crew from the casino, saying they were being "unruly."

The incident didn't result in criminal charges.

MGM National Harbor general manager Bill Boasberg declined to comment on the incident involving Songz.

Days later, Songz was arrested following a Dec. 28 performance in Detroit. He's charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer. Authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage.

