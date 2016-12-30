'Prom' pics prompt Drake, Jennifer Lopez speculation

FILE - In this May 19, 2013, file photo, Jennifer Lopez arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Photos and videos posted online Dec. 30, 2016 of Lopez dancing with and kissing Drake has prompted internet speculation of a duet or romance between the two. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

Related View Larger FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016, file photo, Drake performs in concert as part of the Summer Sixteen Tour in New York. Photos and videos posted online Dec. 30, 2016 of Drake dancing with and kissing Jennifer Lopez has prompted internet speculation of a duet or romance between the two. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press