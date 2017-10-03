Now Playing
Posted: October 03, 2017

KISS 104.1 Presents Average White Band

This week Sasha the Diva has tickets to see the Average White Band performing live at the City Winery on October 27.

Listen to KISS 104.1 for your chance to win tickets to see one of the best soul and funk bands live in concert. 

Purchase tickets now at Citywinery.com

