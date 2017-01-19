Ellen DeGeneres takes home 3 People's Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres, winner of the awards for favorite animated movie voice, favorite daytime TV host, and favorite comedic collaboration, speaks on stage at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. Pictured in the background are DeGeneres' previous People's Choice awards, making her the most decorated People's Choice Award winner in the show's history. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

View Larger Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite action movie actor at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

View Larger Johnny Depp accepts the award for favorite movie icon at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

View Larger Sofia Vergara poses in the press room with the award for favorite comedic TV actress at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

View Larger Melissa McCarthy poses in the press room with he award for favorite comedic movie actress at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

View Larger Melissa McCarthy, center, accepts the award for favorite comedic movie actress from John Stamos, left, and Kaitlin Olson, right, at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

View Larger The cast and crew of 'The Big Bang Theory' accept the award for favorite network TV comedy at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP)

View Larger Chrissy Metz, from left, Lonnie Chavis, and Chris Sullivan pose in the press room with the award for favorite new TV drama at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)