Posted: December 29, 2016

The TJMS Funny Chair

The Tom Joyner Morning Show continues to inform, empower and entertain...and entertain they do!

 

The TJMS is setting the bar with the comedians everyone wants to hear! Each weekday morning a different comedian will give you their engaging take on the hottest topics while sitting in the exclusive TJMS Funny Chair! 

 

Listen to the TJMS and laugh along with these entertainers: 

 

  • Arsenio Hall 
  • Bill Bellamy 
  • Kym Whitley 
  • Sherri Shepherd 
  • Lavell Crawford
