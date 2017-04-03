Now Playing
Posted: April 16, 2017

Maze featuring Frankie Beverly tickets

All weekend long, KISS 104.1 has your chance to win a Chastain Park Amphitheatre combo pack with tickets to two shows at Chastain Park Amphitheatre! Maze ft. Frankie Beverly and The O'Jays on June 9, and Charlie Wilson on July 21! 

Tickets go for both shows are on sale now at LiveNation.com 

