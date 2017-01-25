Now Playing
Posted: January 25, 2017

KISS 104’s Big Game Party

KISS 104 invites you to come out and support the Atlanta Falcons on February 5, 2017 at 5:00 PM. Join Sasha the Diva, Youngblood, and Mitch Faulkner for prizes, games, and more! 

We will be celebrating at two locations:

Coaxum’s Low Country Cuisine

and 

SandTown Pub (Formerly known as The Tavern at Campbellton)

Come celebrate with us and support the Atlanta Falcons on February 5, 2017 at 5:00 PM!

