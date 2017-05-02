Now Playing
Posted: May 01, 2017

Join us for free movies & a block party 

KISS @ The Movies! Join us for free family movies and a block party at parks all over the Atlanta area.

The block party starts at 7:30pm.

Movies start at dusk.

Date Park Address Movie
Saturday, June 10 Ronald Bridges Park 5285 Lakeside Drive, Union City Moana
Friday, July 7 Amphitheatre at Riverdale Town 7210 Chruch Street, Riverdale Hidden Figures
Saturday, August 5 Stockbridge City Hall 4640 N Henry Blvd The Secret Life of Pets
Saturday, September 23 Lithiona Park 2501 Park Dr., Lithonia The Jungle Book

