Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: January 18, 2017

John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Metallica set to play Grammys

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2013, file photo, John Legend performs onstage at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2013, file photo, John Legend performs onstage at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles. Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Related

View Larger
John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Metallica set to play Grammys
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Carrie Underwood performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. John Legend, Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
View Larger
John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Metallica set to play Grammys
FILE - In this Saturday, April 30, 2016, file photo, Keith Urban performs during the 2016 iHeartRadio Country Festival held at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
View Larger
John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Metallica set to play Grammys
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, file photo, Metallica performs at The Fonda in Los Angeles. John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, 2017. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Metallica are set to perform at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles next month.

Underwood and Urban are both up for Grammys this year. Underwood's "Church Bells" and Urban's "Blue Ain't Your Color" are nominated for best country solo performance. Urban's "Ripcord" is also up for best country album. Metallica singer James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich are nominated for best rock song for "Hardwired."

Additional acts will be named ahead of the Feb. 12 show. It will be broadcast on CBS and hosted by "Late Late Show" host James Corden.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation