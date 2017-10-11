Janet Jackson and Ciara visit Disneyland with their kids

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Singers Janet Jackson (left) and Ciara visited Disneyland with their children earlier in the week.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Musicians and celebrated dancers Janet Jackson and Ciara enjoyed some girl time and family time in Disneyland over the weekend.

Fresh off her sold-out Hollywood Bowl show, People reported that Jackson went to the Anaheim, California, park with her son Eissa Al Mana, 9 months, and Ciara, who brought her 3-year-old son Future Zahir along for the fun.

An Instagram video posted by Ciara shows her and baby Future enjoying a roller coaster ride.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Entertainment Weekly reported that Ciara’s daughter, Sienna Princess, with husband Russell Wilson, appeared to not be at the Park, nor was Wilson. Future Jr. is Ciara’s son from her previous marriage to rapper Future, who according to TMZ, was also at the park, though it’s not clear if he was there the same day as his ex.

Jackson’s estranged husband and Eissa’s father, Wissam Al Mana, didn’t appear to be at the amusement park. Jackson is in the process of divorcing the Qatari business man.

The trip looks like one Ciara will cherish. She shared a selfie of her with the fellow dancer at the park on Instagram.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

“Love You,” she captioned the post.

Jackson is currently on the North American leg of her State of the World Tour. Ciara was in attendance at the singer’s Sunday Show in Los Angeles.