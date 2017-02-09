Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: February 09, 2017

George and Amal Clooney expecting twins this summer

Comments
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2016 file photo, Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney arrive at the world premiere of "Hail, Caesar!" in Los Angeles. The couple wed on Sept. 27, 2014, in Venice, Italy. The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS' "The Talk." George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, "The Talk" host said. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Related

View Larger
George and Amal Clooney expecting twins this summer
FILE - This Feb. 11, 2016 file photo shows Amal Clooney, left, and George Clooney at the red carpet for 'Hail, Caesar!' the opening film of the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS' 'The Talk.' George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, 'The Talk' host said. (AP Photo/Axel Schmidt, File)

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES —

George and Amal Clooney may want to share pregnancy notes with Beyonce and Jay Z.

The Clooneys are expecting twins in June, Julie Chen said Thursday on CBS' "The Talk." George Clooney told Chen in late January that his wife, a human rights attorney, was pregnant, "The Talk" host said.

The Clooneys' news followed Beyonce and Jay Z's announcement last week that the superstar singer is expecting twins.

George Clooney's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The children will be the first for the couple, who married in 2014.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation