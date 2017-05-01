Now Playing
Posted: May 01, 2017

Free family movies under the stars

KISS @ The Movies! Join us for free family movies under the stars at parks all over the Atlanta area.

The fun starts at 7:30pm.

Movies start at dusk.

Date Park Address Movie
Saturday, June 10 Ronald Bridges Park 5285 Lakeside Drive, Union City Moana [PG]
Friday, July 7 Amphitheatre at Riverdale Town 7210 Chruch Street, Riverdale Hidden Figures [PG]
Saturday, August 5 Stockbridge City Hall 4640 N Henry Blvd The Secret Life of Pets [PG]
Saturday, September 23 Lithiona Park 2501 Park Dr., Lithonia The Jungle Book [PG]

KISS 104.1 would like to thank our sponsors:

McDonald’s 

