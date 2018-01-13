Now Playing
Posted: January 13, 2018

Festival of Praise Coming to Atlanta

Twanda Black has your tickets to the Festival of Praise featuring Fred Hammond, Donnie McClurkin, Take 6, James Fortune, and Pastor Charles Jenkins. The live performance will take place on March 30 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. This great gospel concert is one to remember. 

Visit Ticketmaster website to purchase tickets. Click here for more details.

