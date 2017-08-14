Now Playing
Posted: May 19, 2017

An Evening Under the Stars Blues Festival

All weekend long, KISS 104.1 has your tickets to An Evening Under the Stars featuring Anthony Hamilton and Tank, Sunday September  3  and September 23 at Wolf Creek Amphitheater at 7pm.

Buy your tickets now at LiveNation.com 

