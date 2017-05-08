Now Playing
Posted: May 08, 2017

Your chance to win Patti LaBelle Tickets!

Win Tickets to Patti LaBelle, BEFORE you can buy them!

All week long, Art and Roy have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Patti LaBelle at Wolf Creek Amphitheater on Saturday, August 26 at 8:00pm. 

Tickets are on sale Friday, May 12 at 10am at ticketmaster.com 

