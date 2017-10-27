Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: October 27, 2017

Win tickets to Soulful Sounds of Christmas

Comments


Tune into Youngblood for a chance to win tickets to attend Soulful Sounds of Christmas featuring Will DowningChante Moore, and Maysa Leak of Incognito on November 18 at the Cobb Energy Center. 

Buy your tickets at Ticketmaster.com 

Spotlight Gold with Youngblood, Saturdays from 7am - 12pm.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation