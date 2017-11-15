Now Playing
Posted: November 17, 2017

Win tickets to see The Great Xscape Tour

All weekend long, KISS 104.1 has a chance for you to win tickets before you can buy them to see The Great Xscape Tour featuring  Kandi Burruss-TuckerTameka “Tiny” Harris, and Sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott with special guest Monica and Tamar Braxton

Xscape returns to perform all their memorable hits on December 31 At The Philips Arena.

Buy your tickets at Ticketmaster.com 

