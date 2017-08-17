Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Today's R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: November 20, 2017

Win tickets to Six Flags

Comments

This week Sasha the Diva has family four passes to Six Flags Over Georgia.

This Holiday give the gift of thrills. You can save up to 70% on Six Flags Over Georgia Season Passes during their Cyber Sale and receive Free White Water and Free parking. So Hurry! The offer available November 20 through November 27. 

Listen for your chance to win your way in KISS 104.1.  

For ticket Information visit the sixflags.com/overgeorgia.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation