Posted: September 15, 2017

R&B Super Jam Winning Weekend

Listen all weekend long to KISS 104.1 for your chance to win tickets to the R&B Super Jam Ladies Night out featuring Tyrese, Monica, Joe, Total and Donnell Jones.

This extravagant night of R&B will take places at the Phillips Arena on October 28.

Plus you have a chance to get up close and personal with one of the R&B Super Jam artist at KISS 104.1 Live Lounge.

Buy your ticket at Ticketmaster.com 

