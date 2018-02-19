Now Playing
Posted: February 19, 2018

Silk 25th Anniversary Concert

ATL it's about to go down. Sasha has tickets to see the Legendary R&B group Silk. Celebrating their 25th Anniversary at the Cobb Energy Centre on March 28th.

This is one event you don't want to miss. Special guest appearance by 112, Raheem Devaughn, Dru Hill, KC of Jodeci and more.

This event is brought to you by Silk Entertainment Group and AER. 

Visit Ticketmaster website to purchase tickets. Click here for more details.

