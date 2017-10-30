Now Playing
Posted: October 30, 2017

We Got Tickets to ATL Comedy Jam!

We Got Tickets to ATL Comedy Jam!
We Got Tickets to ATL Comedy Jam!

This week Art and Roy have tickets to ATL Comedy Jam featuring Lavelle Crawford, Corey Holcomb, JB Smooth, Cheryle Underwood, Michael Blackson, and DC Youngfly. Hosted by Cheryl Underwood and Sasha the Diva at the Fox Theater on November 18. Listen all week long for your chance to win your way in KISS 104.1. 

Tickets available at FoxTheatre.org.

