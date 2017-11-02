Now Playing
Posted: November 02, 2017

Fantasia Christmas After Midnight

Fantasia Christmas After Midnight
Fantasia Christmas After Midnight

Winning Weekend

All weekend long, you can win tickets to see Fantasia for her Christmas After Midnight concert at Cobb Energy Centre on November 26. 

Listen for your chance to win your way in with KISS 104.1. 

For ticket Information visit the Cobb Energy Centre website

