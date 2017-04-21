Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
KISS104 FM
Last Song Played
Atlanta's Best R&B and Throwbacks

Posted: April 21, 2017

Earth, Wind & Fire, CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers 

Comments

Win BEFORE you Can Buy Them: Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers “2054 The Tour”

All weekend long, KISS 104.1 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to “2054 The Tour” featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers, at Verizon Amphitheatre on August 19, BEFORE you can buy them! 

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 28 at 10am at LiveNation.com 

Watch Nile Rodgers bioclip below.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation