1-800-411-PAIN Flashback Festival Tailgate Grilling Contest

Make sure you join us for the Flashback Festival Tailgate all day long, and get your grill ready, because your Tailgate Recipe could win you cash from 1-800-411-PAIN.

We will be judging in three categories: chicken, ribs and brisket.

2:30pm: Chicken

3:30pm: Ribs

4:30pm: Brisket

There will be three prizes for each category:

1st Place: $100

2nd Place: $50

3rd Place: $25

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Must be 18 years or older to participate. The first 10 samples brought to the tasting tent in each category will be eligible. Judges decisions are final.