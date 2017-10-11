By Veronica Waters

• Clarkston mom kills daughter’s fiance’

A Clarkston mother is charged with killing her pregnant daughter’s fiance. Paw Law, 57, is accused of shooting Nyatole Eh, 17, of Clarkston, several times in the abdomen, as they got ready for breakfast on October 8. Law was said to be angry that Eh and her daughter were planning to get married and move to Wisconsin. A Clarkston Police detective said the woman went to a pawn shop and bought a gun on Saturday, after an argument over the move. “There was no type of argument or even altercation at that point. It’s looking like Mom just walked up behind the victim and shot him,” said Det. Jason Elliot.

• Kennesaw State University chearleaders take a knee

Kennesaw State University cheerleaders are speaking out after taking a knee at a football game. In the Sept. 30 game, several of the cheerleaders kneeled during the national anthem. In the following Saturday’s game, the entire squad was off the field. The Cobb County sheriff, Neil Warren, admitted that he talked to the KSU president about it, saying he was “outraged” and promising to stop going to games if the protest over police brutality continued. Warren says the president, Sam Olens, assured him it wouldn’t happen again. The young ladies who talked to Channel 2 Action News agreed they were nervous, but that the protest was worth it. They say the actions bring attention to behavior that’s been pushed to the background and that while they understand there are critics, they will continue supporting the appeal for justice. Republican State Rep. Earl Ehrhart called the kneeling a “repugnant and hateful” political statement.

• Terry Crews speaks out about being groped

As more actresses from Angelina Jolie to Gwyneth Paltrow come forward to reveal their own stories of harassment by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, actor Terry Crews says he can relate. Crews didn’t call any names, but revealed on Twitter that some “high level Hollywood executive” once groped his privates as he and his wife were stunned into silence. He said hearing about the Weinstein cases now gives him PTSD.

• Marijuana ordinance

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed signs an ordinance to decriminalize minor marijuana possession. The bill to eliminate jail time and lower the fine for anyone caught with under an ounce of weed.

• Missing Newton County newborn

The death of a Newton County newborn has been ruled a homicide after a GBI autopsy confirms two-week-old Caliyah McNabb died from blunt force trauma. Her father, Christopher, took off for hours when the baby’s body was found in a duffel bag in the woods on Sunday, after the girl was reported missing on Saturday. He is being charged with murder.

• Daniel Defense gun manufacturer

A Georgia-based gun manufacturer plans to lay off as many as a third of its workforce. Daniel Defense, based near Savannah, cites declining sales. At least four of the semi-automatic assault rifles found in the hotel room of Las Vegas mass murderer Stephen Paddock were made by the company. It has not been revealed whether any of those guns were the ones modified to shoot more like machine guns.

• NFL will discuss player protests

The NFL’s owners meet next week, and the issue of player protests during the national anthem is the big topic. A letter to all 32 teams from Commissioner Roger Goodell says in part, “Like many of our fans, we believe that everyone should stand for the national anthem. It is an important moment in our game. We want to honor our flag and our country, and our fans expect that of us. We also care deeply about our players and respect their opinions and concerns about critical social issues. The controversy over the Anthem is a barrier to having honest conversations and making real progress on the underlying issues. We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players.”

Mike Ditka is apologizing for saying he wasn’t aware of any racial oppression in the U.S. over the last 100 years. The ex-Chicago Bears coach made the comments in a radio interview while criticizing players who kneel during the national anthem as they protest racism and police brutality. Ditka was harshly criticized for seemingly ignoring Jim Crow laws that enforced racial segregation and the lynching of blacks that occurred well into his lifetime. He says he was only referring to the NFL, not society overall.

• Equifax

Hackers may also have driver’s license information on more than 10 million Americans. The Wall Street Journal reports this is In addition to personal information, including Social Security Numbers, of 145.5 million people, stolen from Equifax.