Posted: October 25, 2017

Legendary musician Fats Domino dies at 89

What You Need To Know About Fats Domino

Legendary musician Fats Domino dies at 89
American pianist and singer-songwriter Fats Domino, 27th March 1967. (Photo by Clive Limpkin/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Legendary New Orleans musician Antoine “Fats” Domino has died, family members said on Wednesday. He was 89 years old.

Domino’s daughter confirmed news of her father’s death to WWL. She told the news station that her father was surrounded by friends and family and died peacefully.

