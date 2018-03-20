Now Playing
Posted: March 20, 2018

Beyoncé and JAY-Z OTR II Tour: 2nd Show Added

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have announced additional OTR II stadium tour dates due to overwhelming demand and we have your chance to score tickets!! Listen to The Morning Groove from 5-9a and you could win a pair of tickets to the 2nd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, August 26! 

Tickets go on sale Monday, March 26 at 10am at LiveNation.com.

