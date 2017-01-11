Azoff's company signs Prince estate for performing rights

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI NFL football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Prince’s estate has signed a deal with Global Music Rights, founded by entertainment industry powerhouse Irving Azoff, to represent songs written by the icon. Prince died at his home in Chanhassen, Minn. on April 21, 2016 at the age of 57. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

The Associated Press