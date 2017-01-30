Now Playing
Posted: January 30, 2017

Azealia Banks picks fight with Rihanna over Trump order

FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Azealia Banks performs at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Banks called out the Barbados-born singer Rihanna after the singer tweeted on Jan. 28, 2017: "Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!" The tweet was a response to President Donald Trump's order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Azealia Banks performs at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Banks called out the Barbados-born singer Rihanna after the singer tweeted on Jan. 28, 2017: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!” The tweet was a response to President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Banks called out the Barbados-born Rihanna after the singer tweeted : "Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!" The tweet was a response to President Donald Trump's order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations.

People magazine reports Banks responded by noting that Rihanna isn't a citizen and can't vote. Banks added "Stop chastising the president."

The stars went back and forth on Instagram for hours Sunday. Banks appears to have deleted many of her posts.

Banks has a long history of taking shots at stars on social media, including T.I., Iggy Azalea and Eminem.

Representatives for Banks and Rihanna didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

