Azealia Banks picks fight with Rihanna over Trump order

FILE - In this April 10, 2015, file photo, Azealia Banks performs at the 2015 Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Banks called out the Barbados-born singer Rihanna after the singer tweeted on Jan. 28, 2017: “Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes!” The tweet was a response to President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily suspend immigration from seven Muslim majority nations. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press